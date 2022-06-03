Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.