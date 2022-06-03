Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.85 and traded as low as $48.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 1,487,871 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,304.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.