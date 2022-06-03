Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.85 and traded as low as $48.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 1,487,871 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
