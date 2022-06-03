Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.85

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.85 and traded as low as $48.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $48.30, with a volume of 1,487,871 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 1,229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,846,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

