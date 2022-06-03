Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $198.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.34.

