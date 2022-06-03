Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. 4,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $178.19 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

