Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cetera Investment Advisers’ 7th Largest Position

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.72. 34,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.66 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

