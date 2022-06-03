Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,123. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

