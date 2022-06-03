Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VEEV traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,963. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average of $219.85. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.83.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $17,294,000.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.