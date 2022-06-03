Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.165-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.16-$4.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,735. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.00.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

