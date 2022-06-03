Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Shares of VERO stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.28.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 71.57% and a negative net margin of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig bought 40,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,318.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $82,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

