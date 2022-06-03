Venus (XVS) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Venus has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $55.32 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00015378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,542.10 or 0.99948607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

