Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Verano has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $19.55.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

