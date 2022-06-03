Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $978.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $978.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Vertex Energy reported sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

VTNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ VTNR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,175,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,746. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.