Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. Barclays cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VSCO stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 22,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,757. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 122.62% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

