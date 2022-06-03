VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,337,000.

NASDAQ:VSMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.74. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.

