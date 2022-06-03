ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 35,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,451 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.