Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 9.55, but opened at 9.10. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 9.45, with a volume of 102 shares traded.
VWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.40 and a 200-day moving average of 9.51.
About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
