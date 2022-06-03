Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Gap Down to $9.55

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 9.55, but opened at 9.10. Vintage Wine Estates shares last traded at 9.45, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

VWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.03 million, a P/E ratio of 159.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of 9.40 and a 200-day moving average of 9.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2,324.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 412,516 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250,965 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 534.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

