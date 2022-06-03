Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 64,253 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

