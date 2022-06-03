Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Jonathan Violin Sells 30,000 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Violin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $68,148.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Violin sold 26,400 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $499,488.00.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

