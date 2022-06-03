Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,651 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Vistra Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.