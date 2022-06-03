Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 253.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,651 shares during the period. Vistra makes up approximately 0.9% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.
In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s payout ratio is 83.95%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
