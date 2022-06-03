VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 2,351 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VMware alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00.

VMware stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.89.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of VMware by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after buying an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.