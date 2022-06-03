VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $142.50

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMW. Cross Research reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

