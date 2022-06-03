VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VNET stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 783,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.15. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.