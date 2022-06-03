Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €35.62 ($38.30) on Monday. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €31.76 ($34.15) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($65.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.84 and its 200-day moving average is €44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.