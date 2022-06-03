Vortex Defi (VTX) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $5,698.78 and approximately $173.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030881 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.