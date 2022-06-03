VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOXX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

VOXX stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. VOXX International has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475,001 shares in the company, valued at $37,411,008.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 77,375 shares of company stock valued at $593,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in VOXX International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

