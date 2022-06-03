VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

VSE stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. VSE has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $502.77 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41 and a beta of 1.46.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.90 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

