W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $514.44.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $498.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.21. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at $35,629,841.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,556.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

