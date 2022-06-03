Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $41.34 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.34 million and approximately $906,615.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

