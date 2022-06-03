WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Purchases $30,600.00 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,944.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WaveDancer stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.45%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

