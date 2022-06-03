Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT):
- 5/31/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/23/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Vascular Biogenics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VBLT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,981. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,894.40% and a negative return on equity of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.