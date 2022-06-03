Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weibo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

