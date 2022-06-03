Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ WB opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.