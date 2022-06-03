Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 30,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after acquiring an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after purchasing an additional 298,042 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,530,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,284,000 after purchasing an additional 113,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after purchasing an additional 250,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

