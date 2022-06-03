Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HYI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.86. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,261. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

