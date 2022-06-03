Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,391 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,767,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.95.

Shares of CNI opened at $118.21 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.58.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.