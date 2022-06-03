Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 75 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after buying an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW opened at $498.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

