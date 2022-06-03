Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

