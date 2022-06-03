Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,372.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 191.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,201.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,277.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,774.63.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.