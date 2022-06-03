Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 655,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLF opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

