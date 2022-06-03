Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $58.00 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

