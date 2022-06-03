Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.