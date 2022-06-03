Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $142.68 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average is $160.98.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

