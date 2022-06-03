Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

