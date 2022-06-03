Whiteheart Trading Up 5.8% This Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $119.14 or 0.00400912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $41,177.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.45 or 0.01192735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.00391982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031563 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

