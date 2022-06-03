WinCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.00 (WCC)

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. WinCash has a market capitalization of $46,408.70 and approximately $10.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WinCash has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WinCash alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030785 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WinCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WinCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.