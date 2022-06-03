Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.61.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

