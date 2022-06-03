WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 4.8% This Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,425.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00006730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 278.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.29 or 0.03579194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00396458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

