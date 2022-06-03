WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,264.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264.30 ($16.00).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.19) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded WPP to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.66) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get WPP alerts:

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.68), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($558,914.80). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.22), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,400,768.03).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 922.80 ($11.68) on Tuesday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 868.80 ($10.99) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 980.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,065.83. The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.