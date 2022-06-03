Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.80 Million

Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) to report sales of $242.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $266.50 million and the lowest is $222.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $151.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $932.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $872.59 million to $990.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.93 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 420,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.