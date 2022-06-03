Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.
NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.
